  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34857
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For Rent – New Building A beautiful and modern apartment in a new building of high standing, available early January. Property Details: 2 rooms (1 bedroom + living room) Balcony New building Bright apartment with a well thought out arrangement Price : 9,500 Contact us for a video or a visit. Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 1 month + VAT Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$465,548
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$332,310
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Show all Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,15M
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathroom, 3 toilet + cellar and 1 parking space
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
This magnificent 4P, on the 19th floor of a new building, is located at the aplomb of the tram station, which connects it in a few minutes to the city center. Located in Kiryat Moché, popular for its institutions, dynamism and the character of an old neighborhood. Floor heating, Mamad, maste…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications