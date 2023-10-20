  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
;
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
1
Leave a request
ID: 34645
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bar Kokhba, 1

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface area: 93 m2 (87 m2 inside + 6 m2 terrace) 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Large living room and high-end kitchen Master suite with bathroom Secure room (Mamad) Completely renovated in 2022 with very high quality finishes Solid wood flooring, Mitsubishi air conditioning Terrace of 6 m2 without vis-à-vis 1st floor with elevator Private parking Modern and well maintained building (2011) Licence number: 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Raanana est immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
New 3 room apartment 112m2 - Bayit Vegan, Jerusalem Third floor, new building Terrace 8m2 soucca Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Air conditioning, doud shemech, Armored door, elevator, parking Price: 3,900,000sh (agency committee 2% excluding taxes) …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$877,800
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications