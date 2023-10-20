Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove a bavli devant le parc

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,82M
10
ID: 34204
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Kosowski, 58

About the complex

Français
New on sale exclusively Kosovsky Street 58 First line to Yarkon Park! A beautiful 4-room apartment, bright and surrounded by greenery in an exceptional way. Renovated with quality materials by an architect! 87 m2 living space + 16 m2 of luxurious balcony 1st floor Building with lift (total accessibility) Street side Master bedroom + mamad + children's room Standard and covered parking 1999 building

Location on the map

