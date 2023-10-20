Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

  1. Realting.com
Bat Yam, Israel
$909,150
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality. The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes. Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail. An ideal living environment Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life. The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas. Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$405,983
Gunshot! An exceptional case! A new exclusive RE/MAX Hadera preview in premium rental, downtown Hadera! BZH A large, renovated 2-room apartment in Hadera city centre at an incredible price! Characteristics: ✅ Large 2 room apartment of about 70 m2, ✅ Spacious and bright living room, ✅ Inter…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
Nitza Street, Netanya This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from the beautiful walk of Netanya. Close to cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and the beach. Apartment details : HaTerrassa building, facing the sea Luxury building with 3 elevators Custodian present 24/7…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
This charming and bright European-style apartment offers a comfortable living environment in an ideal location. With an area of 89 m2, it is located on the 3rd and top floor of a renovated and well maintained building. It includes three carefully designed rooms: a spacious living room, a sem…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications