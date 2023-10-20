  1. Realting.com
  5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem

Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
;
5
ID: 34864
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Komemiyut

About the complex

Apartment for sale in the prestigious NAVE tower in Bat Yam. Located on the 37th floor, this apartment offers stunning panoramic views of Herzliya, the coast and the mountains of Jerusalem. Boasting a privileged location on the front line of the sea, this spacious and magnificent 5-room apartment (140 m2 living space + 20 m2 balcony) is designed by an architect. It includes 3 toilets, 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, 2 private parking spaces, a cellar, and is oriented north, west and east. The residence is secured 24/7 and offers a high-end gym, a private garden and many parking spaces nearby.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
