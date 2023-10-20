Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Apartment for sale in the prestigious NAVE tower in Bat Yam. Located on the 37th floor, this apartment offers stunning panoramic views of Herzliya, the coast and the mountains of Jerusalem. Boasting a privileged location on the front line of the sea, this spacious and magnificent 5-room apartment (140 m2 living space + 20 m2 balcony) is designed by an architect. It includes 3 toilets, 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, 2 private parking spaces, a cellar, and is oriented north, west and east. The residence is secured 24/7 and offers a high-end gym, a private garden and many parking spaces nearby.
Bat Yam, Israel
