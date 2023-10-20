  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville

Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34757
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaNeviim, 29

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Haneviim 44 2 rooms 50m2 Soccah Terrace 2nd floor with elevator Parking

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret
Tiberias, Israel
from
$3,51M
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Proche Baka. Penthouse 206m2 +50m2 terrace, gym, cave, asc-chabbat,parking. 9500000 sh. Livraison 3 ans
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad) 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armored door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications