  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  A vendre appartement a ashdod

Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
ID: 34570
ID: 34570
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Gavish

About the complex

For sale apartment in Ashdod "Residence Costa del sol" 4 rooms "KING" with balcony on the sea, spacious, cellar, air conditioning, parking... in Ashdod's most beautiful residence with SPA, gym, swimming pool, sauna....

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de yehuda hamacabi et le parc avec parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
New for exclusive sale! Bodenheimer 2 (Pinkas Corner) – a new luxury project by the Gabay Group In the heart of the new north, a few minutes from Hayarkon Park, tram, cafes and shops. A well arranged 4 room apartment with a nice finish On the 4th floor (out of 8) • Living area of approximate…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances High profitability in case of rental AirbnB because high demand and occupancy rates in t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
INVESTMENT! ✨ Bayt Vagan – Rehov Hachmi✨3 rooms 51m2, well arranged, very good condition, laundry Terrace Soccah unobstructed view DRC Parking and Mahsan
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
