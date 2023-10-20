  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Immense salon

Residential quarter Immense salon

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34870
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaPalmach, 1

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$861,185
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 3 pieces avec immense terrasse a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Discover this beautiful apartment located on Tel Hai Boulevard in Ashdod, offering an exceptional living environment and rare potential on the market. ✔️ 3 bright rooms ✔️ Exceptional terrace of 100 m2 with an unobstructed view of the boulevard ✔️ 2 bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad) …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living envir…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications