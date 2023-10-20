  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
10
ID: 34550
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, 17

About the complex

For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances High profitability in case of rental AirbnB because high demand and occupancy rates in this area An identical apartment is also for sale on the 1st floor

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

