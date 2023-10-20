  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod

Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
ID: 34565
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Exodus, 5

About the complex

For Sale : Superb 5 Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Ashdod Marina Top Standing - 2 Minutes from the Beach We offer this magnificent 5-room duplex apartment, located in one of Ashdod's most popular areas, close to the beach and Marina. Ideally located, this apartment offers stunning views and an exceptional living environment, close to all amenities. Characteristics of the property: Surface area: 150 m2 spread over two levels 5 rooms: Spacious bright living room, 4 comfortable bedrooms, 2 modern bathrooms Fully equipped open kitchen with high quality materials Private terrace: Enjoy an open view of the sea and the Marina Double exposure: The apartment enjoys natural light throughout the day Private parking Highlights: Privileged location just 2 minutes walk from the beach, to fully enjoy the marine pleasures Quiet and secure residential area, close to all shops, restaurants, schools and transport Top-of-the-range services : Central air conditioning, Careful finishing materials This rare and exceptional property is perfect for those looking for a refined, modern and comfortable living environment in one of Israel's most popular areas. Don't wait to visit this unique property! Contact us today to plan a visit and discover all that this exceptional apartment has to offer.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
