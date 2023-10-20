Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For Sale : Superb 5 Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Ashdod Marina
Top Standing - 2 Minutes from the Beach
We offer this magnificent 5-room duplex apartment, located in one of Ashdod's most popular areas, close to the beach and Marina. Ideally located, this apartment offers stunning views and an exceptional living environment, close to all amenities.
Characteristics of the property:
Surface area: 150 m2 spread over two levels
5 rooms: Spacious bright living room, 4 comfortable bedrooms, 2 modern bathrooms
Fully equipped open kitchen with high quality materials
Private terrace: Enjoy an open view of the sea and the Marina
Double exposure: The apartment enjoys natural light throughout the day
Private parking
Highlights:
Privileged location just 2 minutes walk from the beach, to fully enjoy the marine pleasures
Quiet and secure residential area, close to all shops, restaurants, schools and transport
Top-of-the-range services : Central air conditioning, Careful finishing materials
This rare and exceptional property is perfect for those looking for a refined, modern and comfortable living environment in one of Israel's most popular areas.
Don't wait to visit this unique property!
Contact us today to plan a visit and discover all that this exceptional apartment has to offer.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
