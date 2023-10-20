  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod

Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34569
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 4 rooms for sale in Ashdod high standing, residence "Dekel" by the sea.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,76M
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
You are viewing
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Beautiful apartment located on the 15th floor. Stunning view of all Tel Aviv and the sea. Interior decorator. Swimming pool, gym and terrace on the 48th floor. The apartment has 2 bedrooms plus the mamad turns into a dressing room. living room, dining area and kitchen in soft and pleasant sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Show all Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,03M
BZH Take this opportunity: to acquire a beautiful warm house in the popular street of Hamochava! - Cottage of 5.5 well maintained rooms of about 150 m2, - Large neat garden of 250 m2, with fruit trees, - Warm and cozy saloon, - Cashier kitchen with 2 sinks and dining area, - A secure half-r…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,29M
For sale exclusively, on the park Yarkon 42 Ussishkin Street building renovated in 2012 apartment of 2.5 rooms, 68 m2 (gross surface) east-west, sunny exposure 3rd floor, with elevator building with shelter registration of condominiums
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications