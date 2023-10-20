  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34613
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ben Yehuda

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter 5 pcs exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville complexe rotem chani
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Apartment of 4 rooms close to Reichmann University. Miklat in the building. Sitting on a very pleasant street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Show all Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Residential quarter Un appartement familial recent de 5 pieces au bord de la reserve naturelle sauvage dein hayam
Hadera, Israel
from
$874,665
BZH New for sale exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera in the Ein Hayam district, with an incredible view to the nature reserve! Superb recent 5-room apartment in Aqua Sea & Park, signed by renowned developer Amram Avraham. Its characteristics: - An area of 125 m2, - A vast living space open on a m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Located in the charming Rue Ruppin, this property offers a quiet and green environment in the heart of Tel Aviv. It is a short walk from Gordon Beach and the city's main entertainment and leisure venues. This spacious apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a 4 storey intimate building, exten…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications