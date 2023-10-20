  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl

Netanya, Israel
$2,10M
ID: 34909
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool Superb penthouse duplex located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering unobstructed views and a modern and bright living space. The apartment comprises 119 m2 on the 11th floor with a terrace of 12 m2, as well as a 12th floor master bedroom with a private bathroom and a balcony of 12 m2. A large terrace of 110 m2, piscinable, allows you to fully enjoy the outside. The penthouse has three bathrooms, four toilets and a parking space. Work has already begun in the building, located near the sea, shops, services, schools and transport.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Terrain a vendre dans un emplacement ideal
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Un appartement de reve dans un immeuble de tres haut standing en premiere ligne face a la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
Other complexes
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator R…
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
Stop Case: 4 room apartment in Ashdod at an unbeatable price. In the heart of the "Dalet" district, building with elevator, close to everything... Already rented at 4200 shekels (rentability 3.75%). All around there are buildings that have been renovated in "Tama 38": adding a terrace, a roo…
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Givat Shmouel project the little Neuilly from Tel Aviv Mardochee Khayat proposes a project whose reputation is no longer to be done Located in the best place of Guivat Shmouel near synagogues and shops Access to the direct highway for Tel Aviv Guivat Shmouel is a city strategically located…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
