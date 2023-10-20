  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
;
10
ID: 34711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinneret

About the complex

Apartment 4 rooms 115 m2 1st floor Kinneret Street 1 balcony 1 parking lot Immediate delivery

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

