Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
;
6
ID: 34605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin

About the complex

In a very nice building Sheinkin Street Mini penthouse with a surface of 96m2 with terrace of 40 m2 on one level composed of 2 bedrooms + large living room 3rd floor with elevator Open view

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

