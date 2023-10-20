  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied

Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34326
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A fast-growing coastal city, Natanya seduces by its living environment between beaches, walks and lively urban life. Jerusalem street, just 2 minutes from the beaches, this apartment formerly 5 rooms converted into 4 rooms offers beautiful volumes on 130 m2. Located on the 7th floor, it enjoys a nice terrace of 16 m2, ideal for enjoying the outdoors all year round. ✔️ Parking ✔️ Cave ✔️ Nice reception area ✔️ Family potential or secondary residence A real opportunity on the sector.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un 4 pieces recent quartier barnea tres bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Natanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$385,605
A 3 rooms in the city centre
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,29M
For sale exclusively, on the park Yarkon 42 Ussishkin Street building renovated in 2012 apartment of 2.5 rooms, 68 m2 (gross surface) east-west, sunny exposure 3rd floor, with elevator building with shelter registration of condominiums
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
For sale apartment in Ashdod "Residence Costa del sol" 4 rooms "KING" with balcony on the sea, spacious, cellar, air conditioning, parking... in Ashdod's most beautiful residence with SPA, gym, swimming pool, sauna
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications