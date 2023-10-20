  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34532
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a new building with elevator and elevator of Shabbat, 5 room apartment very bright on the 3rd floor. The apartment comprises 4 bedrooms, a large spacious living room opening onto a pleasant balcony with open view, as well as two soccah balconies of about 10 m2 each. The apartment has 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, a secure room (Mamad) and private parking. No cellar / storage room. Exceptional location in the city center, close to shops and tram, and within walking distance of Old Town, Mamilla and major hotels. Very rare, ideal for housing or investment of quality.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet d exception rue kadoshei kaire a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$837,045
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Show all Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential lu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod : Large living room and kitchen overlooking a terrace of 18m2 facing the park, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and toilet, on the floor large terrace, parental suite with dressing room and A cellar and a parking lot complete this property
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications