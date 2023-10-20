Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv,
Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha
Planned delivery : February 2027
Typologies available
Apartments of 2, 3 and 4 rooms from 5.680.000NIS
Garden apartments with private landscaped area
Penthouses with large panoramic terraces
Spacious terraces offering natural light
Services and equipment
Prestigious entrance hall and refined common areas
Private underground robotic parking
Harmonious landscaping of the residential area
Modern technologies and high-end materials
Strengths
Premium location: a 5-minute walk from Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv Beach and Port
Man-made residence — limited number of apartments
Strong real estate demand in the neighborhood and excellent investment potential
High-end services designed for optimal quality of life
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return