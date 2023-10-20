Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district.
The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present.
Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses that serve all of Israel, easy access to highways Cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and home equipment and all this at the foot of the project
Project features
Very beautiful double lobby decorated by an architect for maximum privacy of the owners.
A gym, children's room, work room
Three elevators including a Shabbat
A clear view from the first floors.
Project with bank guarantee
Possibility of 20% financing at the contract and 80% upon handing over the keys
Each apartment is sold with a private parking space.
High standard service
Features of the apartment
Tiles throughout the house 80x80
Preparation for air conditioning
Quality bathroom furniture
Mixer taps
Quality interior doors
Customizable kitchen
Electric blinds throughout the house
Several apartments are for sale
3 rooms surface 79 m2 + 12 m2 terrace
4 rooms surface 102 m2 +12 m2 terrace
5 rooms surface 122 m2 + 20 m2 terrace
For more information contact Mardochee Khayat
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
