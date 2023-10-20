Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting.
This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment.
Absolute safety – daily serenity
24/7 security with permanent guard
Controlled access and quiet residential environment
A reassuring framework for you and your loved ones, without compromise on your independence
A real neighbourhood life, friendly and warm
Luxury lobby, meeting place and exchange
Synagogue within the residence, fostering community ties
Human-sized residence, ideal for creating relationships while respecting the privacy of everyone
Total autonomy, at home, forever
Private apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, with balcony or large terrace
Property registered in Tabou: you are fully owned by your accommodation
No service obligation: you freely choose what you need, when you want
A la carte service, according to your wishes
Restaurant
Sports hall
Medical care and support services
➡️ You remain independent, with solutions at your fingertips
An ideal location
Shops and facilities nearby
Only 20 minutes from the centre of Jerusalem
Reduced condominium charges, a rare advantage for a residence of this standing
The perfect combination of safety, conviviality, comfort and freedom.
A place of life designed for today, and for the future.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
