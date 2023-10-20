  1. Realting.com
  A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer

Bat Yam, Israel
$539,220
9
ID: 34443
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Balfour, 83

About the complex

In the heart of Bat Yam, on a very popular central street, this apartment enjoys an ideal location: just 400 meters from the sea and close to all amenities of everyday life, shops and transport. Apartment 3 rooms bright 74m2 3rd floor with elevator Central location, near sea and amenities Rented currently 6 500 / month To be renovated → important value added potential

Bat Yam, Israel
