  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$517,275
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 34798
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access and quiet residential environment A reassuring framework for you and your loved ones, without compromise on your independence A real neighbourhood life, friendly and warm Luxury lobby, meeting place and exchange Synagogue within the residence, fostering community ties Human-sized residence, ideal for creating relationships while respecting the privacy of everyone Total autonomy, at home, forever Private apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, with balcony or large terrace Property registered in Tabou: you are fully owned by your accommodation No service obligation: you freely choose what you need, when you want A la carte service, according to your wishes Restaurant Sports hall Medical care and support services ➡️ You remain independent, with solutions at your fingertips An ideal location Shops and facilities nearby Only 20 minutes from the centre of Jerusalem Reduced condominium charges, a rare advantage for a residence of this standing The perfect combination of safety, conviviality, comfort and freedom. A place of life designed for today, and for the future.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$689,387
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Tres bien entretenu avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netania
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$517,275
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,48M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Residential quarter Belle appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,100
A clean, tidy and pleasant apartment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
In the heart of the historic district of Ajami, this penthouse occupies the top floor of a Bauhaus-style boutique building. It enjoys a sought after location, close to the Residence of the Ambassador of France and a few minutes walk from the sea. The apartment develops an interior area of a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications