  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
$4,389
5
ID: 34528
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Rashi, 109

About the complex

In the heart of the sought after Mekor Baruch district of Jerusalem, this spacious apartment of 110 m2 offers a comfortable and peaceful living environment, ideal for a family. Located on the 3rd floor with elevator, it enjoys a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere. The apartment consists of 5 well arranged rooms, including a master suite, a functional independent kitchen with direct access to a pleasant terrace of 8 m2, perfect for daily meals. The spaces are generous and practical, in a suitable condition allowing immediate installation. A rare property to rent, combining surface, comfort and central location. Rashi Street 109, Jerusalem Rent : 14000 Available immediately

Jerusalem, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception au cOEur de tel aviv parfait pour un investissement ou comme pied A terre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Other complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) -…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Show all Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth ́Habad of Hadera, - 4 pieces well arranged of about 105 m2, - Panor…
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications