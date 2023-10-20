  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$498,465
;
7
ID: 34764
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

Français Français
at the marina, 1 minute from the beach, very nice business 3 room apartment of 60 m2 with terrace of 12 m2 with a very nice sea view underground parking

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
