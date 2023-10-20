  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$815,100
;
7
ID: 34765
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

a Agamim, penthouse 5 rooms of 130 m2 living space + 70 m2 terrace. small building with 2 owners to make up. very invested apenthouse, pergola of 60 m2 entirely electric. cellar and 2 parking spaces. very nice business

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

