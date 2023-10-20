  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
;
4
ID: 34382
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yohanan Hurkanos, 3

About the complex

Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent penthouse offers 360 degree views of the city. The apartment is fully furnished and designed for your comfort. Mamad, lift, 2 parking spaces and cellar.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications