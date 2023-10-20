  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande

Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,49M
9
ID: 34066
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

Français Français
Discover this charming 2.5-room garden apartment, located on the 1st floor of an authentic Arab private house. This unique property offers high ceilings of about 4.5 meters, creating a spacious and airy atmosphere. With a built area of about 82 m2, a balcony of 5 m2 and a private courtyard of 15 m2, this apartment offers a perfect balance between indoor and outdoor life. Located in the popular German Colony district of Jerusalem, this area is renowned for its tranquillity, lush greenery and rich historical heritage. The neighborhood is distinguished by its eclectic-Arab architecture, characteristic of the late 19th-century constructions by German Christians of the Templar movement. The residents enjoy an ideal proximity to the main cultural and entertainment hubs of Jerusalem, including the luxurious Orient Hotel, the Khan Theatre, the Cinematheque, the Museum of Natural History and the dynamic Hatahana complex. In addition, a new Israeli planned train station within walking distance will provide convenient access to destinations across the country.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toil…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
The only residence with 2 rooms with balcony by the sea!!! Dream location: in front of the beach "Miami", where are all the restaurants and cafes in fashion. Close to the supermarket "Victory", the caterer "La Mamounia", the big "Parc des Pirates", means of transport... Unique in Ashdod, 2 r…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,00M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous k…
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
