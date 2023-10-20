  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 34045
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 24

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
well agencer

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,473
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$385,605
A 3 rooms in the city centre
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
In a modern building of Bat Yam: 3 rooms on the 3rd floor Living area 76m2 + 16m2 of terrace Open sea view Bright living room 1 parking + 1 cellar Nearby sea, shops and transport
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Nine for sale Exclusive Located at 93-97 Weizmann Street (Pinkas corner) In a new high quality project signed Tzemach Hammerman and the Rozio group! Architect: Gidi Bar Orian Close to Hayarkon Park Renovated 4-room apartment with high standing architecture On the 5th floor with open view Liv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications