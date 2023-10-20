  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf

Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,50M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 34834
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,897
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
A magnificent penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv's most beautiful avenue, Boulevard Nordau, in the old north A quality project signed exclusively by the RAYK Group 123 m2 of living space A rare sunny terrace of 23 m2 ideal to receive A private roof terrace of 55 m2 with swimming pool 4 piece…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications