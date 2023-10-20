Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area.
Its characteristics:
✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2,
✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2,
✅ On the 8th and 9th floors,
✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room,
✅ Spacious living room,
✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets,
✅ Elevator,
✅ Parking,
✅ Huge potential,
✅ Close to the motorway exit Tel Aviv, Haifa,
✅ 5 minutes by car commercial village Moul Ha'Hof,
✅ 10 minutes walk from the seaside!
A unique opportunity!
Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera
Professional degree - 313736
Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
