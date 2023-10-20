  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
;
9
ID: 34491
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toilets, ✅ Elevator, ✅ Parking, ✅ Huge potential, ✅ Close to the motorway exit Tel Aviv, Haifa, ✅ 5 minutes by car commercial village Moul Ha'Hof, ✅ 10 minutes walk from the seaside! A unique opportunity! Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Professional degree - 313736 Beezrat Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

