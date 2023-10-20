  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,44M
9
ID: 34666
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Sderot Weizmann

About the complex

Apartment 4.5 rooms, after TAMA 38 Renovated to a high level, large modern kitchen, spacious living room, balcony from the living room, 3 large bedrooms, master suite, 4 square meters socca, size, 3 air directions, Shabbat elevator Possibility of furniture, and more

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$335,445
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$940,187
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Ashdod, Israel
from
$971,850
New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$830,775
Superb investment in the north of Tel Aviv, and very pleasant to live. In a new shop building after TAMA - high standing - 2 rooms of 45 m2 renovated and optimized by an architect - 3 meters high under ceiling - quiet and bright facing South - fully furnished - Shelter in the building (Miklat)
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,375
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
