Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme

Bat Yam, Israel
$830,775
ID: 34465
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Sderot HaAtzmaut, 44

About the complex

Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living room (there is currently a small kitchen/lounge separation by easily removable partitions to get a large living room) 2 bathrooms + laundry Spacious and sunny parental suite 2 bedrooms + 1 mamad Private storage area on the landing Ground floor parking Pool for bicycles in basement A light renovation will be enough to transform this property into a real opportunity and make it a wanted living environment Building assets: Recent construction Quiet and family environment Immediate proximity to tram, bus, shops, schools and beach

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$805,695
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
This charming townhouse located in the old town of Jaffa is a real gem, offering a unique blend of history, design and breathtaking views. A few steps away, you will find the coast, the lively flea market, art galleries, trendy shops and a culinary celebration in restaurants and cafes. Exten…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,14M
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications