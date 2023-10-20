Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Bat Yam - IDF Street
Apartment crossing West/East
4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad)
Parking space included
4th floor with elevator
New building in good condition and well maintained.
Highlights:
Large bright living room (there is currently a small kitchen/lounge separation by easily removable partitions to get a large living room)
2 bathrooms + laundry
Spacious and sunny parental suite
2 bedrooms + 1 mamad
Private storage area on the landing
Ground floor parking
Pool for bicycles in basement
A light renovation will be enough to transform this property into a real opportunity and make it a wanted living environment
Building assets:
Recent construction
Quiet and family environment
Immediate proximity to tram, bus, shops, schools and beach
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return