Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
20
ID: 34643
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Geula, 17

About the complex

FOR SALE - NEW PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE PISCINE IN KEREM HATEIMANIM, TEL-AVIV-YAFO 6th and last floor 140 m2 living space 60 m2 of balconies 70 m2 of private roof terrace 30 m2 private swimming pool 5 pieces 2 private parking spaces 1 private storage room Views and unique atmosphere A few steps from the beach Price: NIS 17,500,000 Contact: Megane Agency: Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications