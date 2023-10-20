  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,22M
7
ID: 34487
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 61

About the complex

Located on Mendeli Street, one of Tel Aviv's most popular addresses, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just steps from the beach, prestigious hotels, cafes and entertainment in the city centre, while offering a quiet residential setting. It is a bright 3 room apartment of 70 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator. Its north and east orientations ensure beautiful natural brightness and excellent ventilation throughout the day. The building is well maintained, secured by digicode and has a shelter (miklat). The property is currently being rented, offering an immediate interest for an investor. An ideal opportunity for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a heritage investment close to the sea.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
