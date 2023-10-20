  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
;
10
ID: 34466
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Lefin, 16

About the complex

Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor with open view (no screws possible) New shop building (Gidi Bar Orian). Eggersmann Kitchen. Air conditioning Fujitsu VRF. Mechanical parking (top platform). Cellar ~5 m2. South/West exposure New apartment before sale Updated price: 4.650.000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
