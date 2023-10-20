Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon

  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon

Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
;
5
ID: 34625
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    J. L. Gordon, 5

About the complex

Français Français
APARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH SEA VIEW – TWO NOT FROM THE GORDON PLAGE Area: 94 m2 built + 10 m2 terrace Floor: 1 of 7 Parts: 4 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Parking : 2 Discover the perfect balance between comfort, style and privileged location in this superb 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv. Located on Gordon Street, this property offers an ideal urban lifestyle – just a minute's walk from cafes, restaurants, beaches, hotels, synagogues, gyms and supermarkets. Everything you need on a daily basis is within reach. Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us now to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$529,815
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
For sale – 4 modern rooms, Rue Montefiore, Tel Aviv Located in the heart of Montefiore's transformational district, this apartment enjoys a strategic location, close to Azrieli, the metro and all amenities. A dynamic, modern and evolving sector, providing quick access to the city centre. C…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
For sale – Apartment 4,5 rooms with sea view in Gan HaIr complex, Bat Yam. Spacious apartment located on the 10th floor out of 20 in a modern and sought after tower. It offers 108 m2 of living space and a balcony of 12 m2 with open sea view. Excellent exposure, very bright and well ventilat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of the Arnona district, a 4 room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, balcony, cellar, parking. Close to public transport, the commercial district of Talpiot. environment 3650000 Shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
