  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
;
8
ID: 34174
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Lakhish, 10

About the complex

Very nice apartment of 4 rooms located in the "Le Park" neighborhood. View of the park. This new neighborhood has all the advantages: schools, park, shopping center... very large terrace of 28 m2 . sea view. 2 bathrooms. 1 parking lot 4 elevators

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Nine for sale exclusively Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard. ***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, …
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
