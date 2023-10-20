  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove

Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34323
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very nice apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally place. Close to all shops and transport. Very spacious. 130 m2 net. benefit of 2 small terraces. Mamad and parking. Fully renewed. Invest.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,515
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,92M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$940,500
New Project on Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the Country Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh To this project is a luxurious residential project that includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a Park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications