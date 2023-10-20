  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem

Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,65M
;
3
ID: 34119
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mehalkei HaMayim, 21

About the complex

Français Français
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28m2 garden at 5.270.000sh 4p ,113m2 and35m2 garden to 4.720.000sh Prices are subject to change and do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes For more information or to arrange a visit,

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

