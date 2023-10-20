  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park

Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park

Hadera, Israel
$705,375
ID: 34349
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty! Its assets: - Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms, - Bel building with stone, wood and plants, - stage 4/6, - Superb terrace-Souccah of about 30 m2, facing southeast, - Very bright living space with large openings and a clear view, - No adjoining wall with neighbors - exclusive shop building! - Parental suite with its private bathroom, - 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room, - Additional assistant room (office, guest room, additional room), - Deputy Cave, - Very nice lobby, well maintained building, - Low loads! - Right in! Excellent location: at the foot of the building a green park, near the entrance to the EcoPark, the French-speaking community 'Habad du Park, a shopping area, schools and roads. Exceptional price!! Insanity case for housing or investment !! Price: Only 2,280,000 NIS! Don't say we didn't tell you!! Contact us: Raphel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$705,375
