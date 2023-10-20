Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park

BZH
New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty!
Its assets:
- Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms,
- Bel building with stone, wood and plants,
- stage 4/6,
- Superb terrace-Souccah of about 30 m2, facing southeast,
- Very bright living space with large openings and a clear view,
- No adjoining wall with neighbors - exclusive shop building!
- Parental suite with its private bathroom,
- 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room,
- Additional assistant room (office, guest room, additional room),
- Deputy Cave,
- Very nice lobby, well maintained building,
- Low loads!
- Right in!
Excellent location: at the foot of the building a green park, near the entrance to the EcoPark, the French-speaking community 'Habad du Park, a shopping area, schools and roads.
Exceptional price!! Insanity case for housing or investment !!
Price: Only 2,280,000 NIS! Don't say we didn't tell you!!
Contact us:
Raphel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera
Professional licence 313736