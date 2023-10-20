  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv

Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
;
10
ID: 34459
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

Français Français
FOR SALE – 2 rooms with parking In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to Sheinkin and Shouk HaCarmel, discover an apartment ideally located in a building. 45 m2 – 2 pieces 5th floor, quiet behind Mamak upstairs Private parking Guardian and gym. Requested price: 2 900 000 A rare property, perfect for main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$852,798
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$705,375
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Located on the very popular Bograshov street, just 2 minutes walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning…
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Moshe Sharett Street, in the most popular and quiet area, for exclusive sale A spacious and beautiful apartment of 66 m2! Renovated and bright Peace and privacy guaranteed Lift serving half storeys 3rd and 5th floors - 3rd floor apartment! Potential for a condominium project
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
