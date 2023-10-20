  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours

Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34321
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH New! New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! We present you a new house of very high standing for sale in Bellinson Street, in the pavilion area of Neve Haim. Characteristics: - Modern new house, - House of 6 rooms of 170 m2 built on 250 m2 of land, - 2 parental suites (ground floor and upstairs), - Quality materials, air conditioning in each room, - Nice outdoor space with a dream kitchen! - Immediate entry possible! An excellent opportunity at a very attractive price! Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera. Professional license: 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
A real paradise on the 23rd floor, facing the sea! Apartment 5 rooms, northwest wing, bright and sheltered from direct sun, 18 meters balcony with stunning sea views, 2 underground parking spaces, cellar, caretaker, elegant entrance hall, security 24/7, gym, guest room, huge landscaped garde…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod : Large living room and kitchen overlooking a terrace of 18m2 facing the park, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and toilet, on the floor large terrace, parental suite with dressing room and A cellar and a parking lot complete this property
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
For sale exclusively, Near Rabin Square and Han Boulevard 44 Ibn Gabirol Street In a secure building with digicode and alarm system On the 3rd floor, quiet and pleasant Spacious 2 bedroom renovated apartment + sun terrace 68 m2 + about 5 m2 terrace A spacious bedroom, dressing room, private …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications