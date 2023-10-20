Residential quarter Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer

  1. Realting.com
  Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer

Villa de reve a ashdod en 1ere ligne face a la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,14M
;
4
ID: 34574
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Nofekh

About the complex

Français Français
Dream villa in Ashdod in 1st line facing the sea all new never inhabited In "Youd Zayin" independent villa on a plot of 450 m2 (very rare) , 320 m2 living space on 3 levels: -Under living room with bathroom and toilet -RDC, living space with huge windows, kitchen, bedroom "mamad", bathroom, toilet -1st floor: 2 bedrooms, bathroom, terrace, and a master suite with sea view terrace And finally the roof built into a solarium terrace The plot is all around the villa with a pool of 3.80m/ 9m all mosaic Air conditioning VRF Black aluminium windows

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

