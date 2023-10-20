  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
;
3
ID: 34380
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Weizmann, 93

About the complex

Français Français
Nine for sale Exclusive Located at 93-97 Weizmann Street (Pinkas corner) In a new high quality project signed Tzemach Hammerman and the Rozio group! Architect: Gidi Bar Orian Close to Hayarkon Park Renovated 4-room apartment with high standing architecture On the 5th floor with open view Living area : 96 m2 + balcony of 15 m2 Underground parking Relocation: 1st quarter 2026 Developments: Kitchen Schuller Placard Prosecutor ' s Office Air conditioning VRF Accompaniment of an interior architect until delivery!

Tel-Aviv, Israel
