Residential quarter Grand jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
7
ID: 34869
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

MOSHAVA GUERMANIT - in the gardens of Katmon. Apartment on the ground floor with a huge garden of about 370 m2 quiet and green + a closed terrace of 30 m2. Elevator. Parking. cellar

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

