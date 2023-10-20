  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Harish
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Harish, Israel
from
$332,310
;
6
ID: 34236
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Harish

About the complex

NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also include a shopping gallery located in the best part of the city. Harish, just 45 minutes from Tel Aviv, 40 minutes from Haifa and 30 minutes from Kfar Saba and Raanana, is today Israel's youngest and most promising city. Nestled in natural forests and with direct access to the motorway, it currently has 20,000 inhabitants and will reach 60,000 by 2026. The project in detail: A modern complex of 7 floors, whose delivery is planned in 5 years. Only 2 room apartments above the shopping gallery: • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 without balcony – from 1 008 900 • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 with balcony of 5.5 m2 – from 1 060 000 to 1st floor Payment terms are highly advantageous for our first customers: • 7% when signing the contract • 18% upon obtaining the permit in 1 year • 75% at key delivery Don't miss this unique opportunity!

Location on the map

Harish, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications