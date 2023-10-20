Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED
Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential!
Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also include a shopping gallery located in the best part of the city.
Harish, just 45 minutes from Tel Aviv, 40 minutes from Haifa and 30 minutes from Kfar Saba and Raanana, is today Israel's youngest and most promising city. Nestled in natural forests and with direct access to the motorway, it currently has 20,000 inhabitants and will reach 60,000 by 2026.
The project in detail:
A modern complex of 7 floors, whose delivery is planned in 5 years.
Only 2 room apartments above the shopping gallery:
• 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 without balcony – from 1 008 900
• 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 with balcony of 5.5 m2 – from 1 060 000 to 1st floor
Payment terms are highly advantageous for our first customers:
• 7% when signing the contract
• 18% upon obtaining the permit in 1 year
• 75% at key delivery
Don't miss this unique opportunity!
Location on the map
Harish, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return