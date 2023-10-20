  1. Realting.com
  Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel

Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,99M
;
5
ID: 34722
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Wilhelm Roentgen, 12

About the complex

Independent villa for sale in Ashdod from 1996 280m2 living space on a plot of 510 m2 with enormous potential for the buyer who wants to do work and make it a diamond

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

