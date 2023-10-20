  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34270
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics The architecture of the residential tower, the modern design and accessibility of the project make it a very coveted place Everything is within easy reach and accessible on foot High standing lobby performance decorated by designer 2 ultra fast and modern elevators including a chabbatic Each apartment is sold with an underground parking space White aluminum exterior coating Construction started Issue May/June 2025 Bank guarantee Features of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Wc suspended Electrical stores in all the house 2-room apartment 60 m2+20m2 4 room apartment side 110m2+22m2 Stunning views of the kikar and the sea Come and visit your future apartment

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,727
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$869,022
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$413,820
We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes:…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,47M
Beautiful apartment in a new building, 5 rooms transformed in 4, at "Youd Alef" rue Kineret. Unobstructed, sunny sea view, high-quality amenities. Not serious
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications