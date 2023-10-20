Residential quarter Tournez la cle brossez vous les dents et dormez

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
You won't need to invest a single shekel in this house! Enter, enjoy and be seduced by the luxury it offers!
The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera by Ra
A beautiful bright town house of 160 m2 built on a plot of 250 m2 in one of the most beautiful streets in the Haotsar district!
Characteristics:
⭐️ Family house of 5 rooms,
⭐️ Large new kitchen and design with plenty of storage and marble bar!
⭐️ Careful garden at the back with fruit trees,
⭐️ Large living room, secured on the ground floor,
⭐️ 3 bedrooms upstairs including a luxurious master suite with its closed terrace,
⭐️ Recent renovations have been carried out with high-end standard materials,
⭐️ Quick access to train station and motorways 2 and 4.
⭐️ Next to Yehoshua Park, schools, ganims and a few minutes from the amenities of the city centre.
A refined family home to grow your children in an environment where it is good to live!
Exceptional price!
For more information:
Raphel Benguigui,
Your real estate agent,
French Department of RE/MAX Hadera.
Licence No. 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
