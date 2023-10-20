  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Maison arabe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,68M
;
6
ID: 34858
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaPalmach, 1

About the complex

Authentic Arabic house 720/1000 m2, lots of character, garden, terrace, high dome ceilings, huge land, magnificent roof view, 8 private parking spaces

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,68M
